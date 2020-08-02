COVID-19 Weekly Review: Nigeria records more recoveries, fewer infections, deaths

Related News

For the second time in a row, the weekly figure of coronavirus infections has reduced, PREMIUM TIMES’s review of official data shows.

In the past month, the figures have been fluctuating, which suggest that Nigeria is not close to flattening the curve of the pandemic.

In the previous week, the cases reduced. This followed a week of increase and two weeks of significant reduction.

Last week marked the 31st week of the pandemic in Nigeria. However, while a total of 3870 new infections were recorded in the previous week, Nigeria recorded 3560 new cases in the past week (July 26-August 1).

This represents an 8 per cent reduction in the number of newly confirmed infections when compared with the previous week’s record.

The reduction in new cases is not unconnected to the drastic drop in the number of tests carried out last week.

Before last week, Nigeria’s testing capacity had greatly improved. There was a consistent increase in the number of weekly tests conducted in the country until last week.

The country has so far collected 283, 916 samples since the beginning of the outbreak in Nigeria in February.

Data from the public health agency showed that 24,400 people were tested last week, a 51 per cent reduction from the 50,070 tested the previous week.

More recoveries and fewer deaths

PREMIUM TIMES’s review further shows that, for the third time in a row, the number of people who recovered from the virus and were discharged increased last week.

A total of 3139 patients recovered and were discharged last week, an 8 per cent increase from 2010 who were discharged in the previous week.

However, the death rate has not been stable for the past month.

27 new deaths were reported between last Sunday and Saturday, which amounts to a 65 per cent reduction when compared with the 78 who died from the virus in the previous week.

Threat

With the decision of Lagos state government to reopen schools, recreation and worship centres, experts have predicted a spike in the number of infections.

The state, which is the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, has recorded over 15,000 infections in 31 weeks.

Public health officers, who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES said social distancing may not be practicable in schools in those states while other protocols may be breached in clubs and religious places.

“When you go to clubs, you will see people dancing with each other. How will the state authorities curb excesses beyond monitoring the use of face masks? It is beyond checking them at the entrance,” Otun Olwadamilola, a nurse said.

This paper reported the incessant breach of social distancing, use of face masks and other protocols after the nationwide lockdown was eased.

Nigeria so far

As of the time of reporting, 43, 537 cases have been confirmed, 20,087 cases have been discharged and 883 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Infograph showing the cases of Coronavirus across Nigeria as at 1st Aug,2020

A breakdown of the 43,537 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 15186 cases, followed by FCT – 3933, Oyo – 2, 768, Edo – 2, 300, Delta – 1, 510, Rivers – 1,806, Kano – 1,597, Ogun – 1,397, Kaduna – 1,457, Ondo – 1,192, Katsina – 745, Borno – 613, Gombe – 607, Bauchi – 560, Plateau – 1, 211 Ebonyi – 796, Enugu – 821, Abia – 551, Imo – 469, Jigawa – 322, Kwara – 753, Bayelsa – 339, Nasarawa – 329, Osun – 553, Sokoto – 154, Niger – 223, Akwa Ibom – 221, Benue – 346, Adamawa – 164, Anambra – 135, Kebbi – 90, Zamfara – 77, Yobe – 67, Ekiti – 141, Taraba- 54, Kogi – 5, and Cross River – 45.

Lagos State remains the epicentre for the disease with the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths in the country.

The other five states with the highest number of confirmed cases are FCT, Oyo, Edo and Rivers State.

Last week, all the thirty-six states, except Kogi Jigawa and Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Taraba recorded at least a new case of the virus.

Timeline last week

On Sunday, 555 new cases of COVID19 were reported in the country.

As of 11:55 p.m. on July 26, a total of 40,532 cases have been reported, out of which 17,374 have recovered and 858 deaths were recorded.

On Monday, 648 new cases of the pandemic were reported in the country. This brought the tally of confirmed cases to 41180 of 11:55 p.m. on July 27.

However, while 18,203 have so far recovered and have been discharged, the infection has killed 860 persons.

On Tuesday, 624 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded.

As of 11:55 p.m. on July 28, the country had reported a total of 41,804 cases, out of which 18,764 had been discharged and 868 had died.

On Wednesday, 404 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.

As of 11:55 p.m. July 29, a total of 42,208 cases have been recorded while 19,004 had been discharged with 873 deaths.

On Thursday, 481 new cases were reported in Nigeria, hence bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 42,698 as of 11:55 p.m. on July 30.

While 19,270 have been discharged, the infection has killed 878 persons.

On Friday, 462 new cases of the pandemic were recorded.

Therefore, a total of 43,151 cases had been reported, out of which 19,565 had recovered and 879 had died.

On Saturday, 386 new cases were reported in Nigeria, hence bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 43,537 as of 11:55 p.m. on August 1.

While 20,087 have been discharged, the infection has killed 883 persons.