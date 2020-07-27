COVID-19: Nigeria extends PhaseTwo of eased lockdown by one week

Boss Mustapha, Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19
Boss Mustapha, Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19

The federal government has added an additional one week to the current phase of eased lockdown due to the Sallah celebrations.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, announced this at the bi-weekly Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing on Monday.

He said the additional week will be effective from July 29 to August 6 and all existing protocols will be retained throughout this period.

“We informed you two weeks ago that the process of submitting the 6th Interim Report and recommendations for next steps had commenced.

“The PTF has reached advanced stages of the process. It has also considered that due to the upcoming Sallah (Eid-El-Kabir) festivities which coincide with the expiration of the current phase, it would be prudent to extend by one week, from 29th July 2020 till Thursday 6th August 2020.

“It has accordingly secured permission to retain the existing guidelines until that date,” he said.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus forces cancellation of 2020 Ballon d’Or

The second phase of the eased lockdown which commenced on June 2 and elapsed June 29 was extended by four weeks.

The additional four weeks elapses midnight July 29.

As of Sunday evening, more than 40,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Nigeria, leading to the death of over 858 people.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application