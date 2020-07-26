Coronavirus: Nigeria records 438 new cases, total nears 40,000

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 438 new cases of coronavirus with the total confirmed cases now 39,977.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a post early Sunday said the new cases were recorded in 23 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“438 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-123 Kaduna-50 Rivers-40 Edo-37 Adamawa-25 Oyo-20 Nasarawa-16 Osun-15 Enugu-15 FCT-14 Ekiti-13 Ondo-13 Ebonyi-11 Katsina-10 Abia-9 Delta-8 Kwara-4 Ogun-3 Cross River-3 Kano-3 Bauchi-3 Yobe-2 Sokoto-1 Niger-1,” the agency wrote in a post on Twitter.

According to the health agency, less than half of the total COVID-19 cases (16,948) have been treated and discharged while 856 deaths have been recorded.

Over a third of the total cases (14,300) were recorded in Lagos, the country’s commercial capital. The closest place after Lagos, the FCT, has 3,451 cases.

Nigeria has continued to record hundreds of new COVID-19 cases daily although the country is increasingly opening its economy.

Banks, markets and most businesses have been opened (although not for full operations in many cases) while airports have also been opened for local flights.

International flights are, however, yet to resume and no date has been fixed for them. Schools are also yet to be allowed to open across the country.

