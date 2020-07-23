COVID-19: States to receive N100 million each to boost response – Official

Related News

Nigeria’s health minister, Osagie Ehanire, has said the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will receive N100 million each to boost their COVID-19 response.

Mr Ehanire said this at the bi-weekly Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 briefing on Thursday.

“I am pleased to mention that all states of the federation, including the FCT are receiving support from the COVID-19 response through the Regional Diseases Surveillance Enhancement (REDISSE) Project.

“With this support, all states of the federation will receive N100 million to enhance high impact priority response activities. The soon to be reactivated BHCPF will join the funding pool,” he said.

The REDISSE Project was initiated by the World Bank to cover all countries in the ECOWAS sub-region as a consequence of the 2014‒2015 West Africa Ebola crisis.

It promotes regional collaboration among ECOWAS countries, in order to ensure that gaps in disease detection and outbreak response across the West African sub-region are effectively addressed.

READ ALSO:

All states in Nigeria, including the FCT, have reported at least a case of the COVID-19 virus.

As of Wednesday, Nigeria has recorded 38,344 cases of the virus. While a total of 15,815 patients have recovered, 813 fatalities have been recorded.

Treatment

At the briefing, the chairman of the task force Boss Mustapha, said India donated seven tonnes of hydroxychloroquine to Nigeria for treatment of the COVID-19 virus.

“The Presidential Task Force wishes to thank friendly nations and corporate organisations for their supports through donations of medicines and equipment

“In this regard, we thank India for the donation of seven tons of hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of patients. We wish to assure you that the resources will be judiciously utilised,” he noted.

He also applauded sub-national entities for taking ownership in the fight against the pandemic.

He encouraged them to continue as it is the most practicable means of dealing with community transmission phase of the virus.

Mr Mustapha urged Nigerians to comply with the preventive measures already put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

“Remember to wear your face mask in the proper manner when in public places. Do not share face mask because any face mask that is already used becomes a contaminated material and could be dangerous.

“Finally, dispose of your mask and any other used item properly and safely. This will save others, including street cleaners from being exposed to dangers.”