COVID-19: Kano State Govt. cancels traditional Eid-el Kabir celebrations

The Kano State Executive Council has cancelled all traditional Eid-el Kabir festivities, to consolidate the successes it had recorded in the war against COVID-19 in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Muhammed Garba, made this disclosure in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday.

“The council, after deliberations at its weekly meeting held on Tuesday at Africa House, Government House, Kano, agreed that the conduct of Eid congregational prayers across the state would be under strict observance of safety protocols.

“The congregational prayers will be strictly supervised by government officials to ensure compliance.”

The council agreed that all the five Emirs in the state would go to the Eid Prayer Grounds in their respective domains, in vehicles.

It further agreed that there would be no visit to Shettima House, Hawan Daushe, Hawan Nassarawa, durbar and all other traditional outings in the emirates.

The council also agreed that the government would assist in the provision of safety materials that included face masks and hand sanitisers, as well as ensure strict observance of social distancing at the praying grounds.

It is expected that Eid-el Kabir will be celebrated globally on July 31, 2020.

