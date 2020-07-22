Lagos COVID-19 enforcement team attacked, shot at hotel – Official

Osigold Hotels and Bar in Baruwa Ipaja
Osigold Hotels and Bar in Baruwa Ipaja

A picture of Osigold Hotels and Bar, No 15 Apostle Soyinka Street, Baruwa, Ayobo Ipaja, Lagos, where they shot into the air to prevent the enforcement team from sealing the place.

Officials of the Lagos State Safety Commission who were enforcing the ban on social gathering were allegedly attacked and shot at Osigold Hotels and Bar in Baruwa Ipaja on Friday night, the technical Adviser to the Commission, Seun Awojobi, has said.

The official said the hotel had over 100 people clubbing and dancing within its premises, flouting the state government’s directive and contravening the Infectious Disease Law of the state.

He did not give further details on the incident.

Lanre Mojola, the director-general of the commission, affirmed that the hotel was sealed, saying that the team was determined to ensure that relevant laws and safety guidelines were strictly adhered to.

”Citizens should take responsibility and fight against the COVID-19 more seriously to complement the efforts of the government to curb spread of the virus,” he said.

The commission, in a statement Wednesday, disclosed that it sealed over 10 social and religious centres over non-compliance with the directive on social distancing and ban on social and religious gathering.

The enforcement team, led by Mr Mojola, sealed the Harvest Lagos, Bay Lounge, The Heavens Suites, Angle Villa Bar, Ehi Guest House and Gardens Egbeda, and Mountain Top Hotels and Suites Ojodu.

READ ALSO: Lagos council shuts four markets over non-compliance with COVID-19 guidelines

Mr Mojola enjoined the public to continue to register their businesses in line with the ”Register to Open lnitiative” of the government on www.lasgsafetyreg.com, to ensure adequate space management and preparation against when such businesses will be allowed to open.

He sounded a note of warning to other facilities in the state, stating that the commission would continue to shut down erring and non-compliant facilities across the state.

Mr Mojola reiterated the importance of wearing a face mask always “as it ensures that you are keeping yourself and other people around you from being infected,”.(NAN).

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application