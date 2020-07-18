Catholic priest dies of COVID-19 complications in Enugu

The Catholic Diocese of Enugu has announced the death of its priest, Joachim Cabanyes, following COVID-19 complications at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) isolation centre.

Nkemjika Igweshi, Secretary to Callistus Onaga, Bishop of Enugu Diocese, made the disclosure in a statement issued to journalists in Enugu on Saturday.

Mr Igweshi, a Reverend Father, said that Mr Cabanyes was a Spanish priest of the Opus Dei Prelature who worked in the diocese and had served the Nigerian Church for about 28 years.

“He was such a nice, easy-going, cordial, generous, prayerful, and dedicated pastor.

“He hailed from Spain, but loved our people so much and always attended our diocesan functions.

“His body has just been laid to rest, following the NCDC guidelines.

Joachim Cabanyes

“Please as we pray for his peaceful repose, let us know that COVID-19 is real and we will do well to observe all the necessary health precautions and safety measures,’’ he said.

Mr Igweshi, who is also the Chaplain of St. Lucy Chaplaincy, Emene, near Enugu, prayed that Mr Cabanyes’ soul rests in peace.

(NAN)

