Nigeria’s coronavirus cases exceed 35,000

Coronavirus File Photo
Coronavirus File Photo (Photo Credit: Time Magazine)

The number of coronavirus cases recorded by Nigeria exceeded 35,000 on Friday as the West African nation struggles to get to grips with rising numbers of new infections.

According to official data from the country’s infectious disease output, NCDC, 600 new cases were found in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 35,454.

There has been an increase in infections since Nigeria eased its total lockdown in early May. The country has recorded a daily average of around 500 new cases over the past week.

Three more deaths were reported, pushing the total death toll to 772. About 14,633 of the infected people have recovered and have been discharged after treatment.

There are about 20,000 active cases in Nigeria.

The NCDC in a post on its microsite said the new cases were reported in 20 states including – Lagos – 129, FCT – 118, Oyo – 87, Kano – 55, Benue – 42, Enugu – 35, Kwara – 28, Imo – 16, Ogun – 13, Kaduna – 12, Ondo – 12, Delta – 11, Edo – 11 , Plateau – 8, Nasarawa – 6, Ekiti – 6, Niger – 6, Borno – 4, Abia – 4 and Gombe – 3.

Lagos remains the epicenter of the disease with a total tally of over 13, 000 infections and nearly 180 deaths. Almost 2, 000 patients have been discharged after treatment while more than 10,000 cases are on admission in the city.

