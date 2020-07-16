Three Zambian lawmakers test positive for COVID-19

Related News

Three lawmakers have tested positive for COVIID-19 at the country’s National Assembly, a senior official has said.

Cecilia Mbewe, Clerk of the National Assembly, said the three lawmakers were among 16 other staff and non-staff members who tested positive during testing conducted at the testing centre situated within the National Assembly premises.

This brings the total number of lawmakers who tested positive to 19.

She said in a statement that the National Assembly will continue to operate under strict guidelines as recommended by the ministry of health in order to manage the current situation and prevent the further spread of the virus.

The assembly is implementing COVID-19 preventive measures with the sitting arrangement having been changed to ensure social distancing while members of the public are not being allowed to attend parliamentary sessions.

Zambia has not been spared from the COVID-19 pandemic with the southern African nation so far recording 2,283 cases and 84 deaths.

(Xinhua/NAN)