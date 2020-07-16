Super Eagles striker recovers from coronavirus

Related News

A week after testing positive for the new coronavirus, Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu has fully recovered and has now tested negative.

Onuachu’s Belgian club, KRC Genk, confirmed the striker’s recovery on Thursday adding that he can now resume training with the rest of his teammates, having been placed in isolation in the past days.

Onuachu’ missed the club’s last training match but team’s head coach Hannes Wolf said he should be available for its next warm-up game.

“But Friday he will just train with the group,” said Mr Wolf.

“Paul can also compete against Excelsior on Friday in the exhibition match.” The other players and the rest of the entourage also tested negative”, he stated.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the 26-year-old Nigeria international was initially stranded in the country because of travel restriction before finally finding a way to join his club ahead of the new season.

Onuachu tested positive on his arrival in Belgium.

Before getting the clean bill of health to reunite with his teammates, Onuachu tested negative to COVID-19 in the three tests conducted on him altogether.

Onuachu became the second Nigerian footballer to contract the virus after Akpan Udoh in February.

Many football players and officials have at different times tested positive and later recovered from coronavirus.

In England, Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi were among the first set of football figures that tested positive for coronavirus. The duo has since recovered.

In Italy, Juventus also saw three of their players Paulo Dybala, Blaise Matuidi and Daniele Rugani, testing positive at different times.

The players have all since recovered.

Over eight million people across the world are said to have recovered from COVID-19 after testing positive.