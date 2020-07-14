Africa’s COVID-19 cases surpass 600, 000 – WHO

COVID-19: Map showing countries with Coronavirus cases. [Photo: The Conversation)
Map showing countries with Coronavirus cases. [Photo: The Conversation)

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, says there are currently over 609,000 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Africa.

The UN health agency gave the update on its regional official Twitter account @WHOAFRO on Tuesday.

“There are over 609,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 305,000 recoveries and 13,000 deaths,’’ it said.

The regional office stated that South Africa had 287,796 cases and 4,172 deaths, followed by Nigeria with 33,153 confirmed cases and 744 deaths, while Ghana had 24,988 confirmed cases and 139 deaths.

It added that Gambia, Seychelles and Eritrea were countries currently with the lowest confirmed cases in the region.

Gambia, the office said, had 64 confirmed cases with three deaths, Seychelles had 100 reported cases and zero death, while Eritrea had 232 reported cases with no death.

Meanwhile, the organisation advised people to keep to physical distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

“As lockdowns are easing, be sure that you are still protecting yourself and others from COVID-19; avoid large crowds and keep at least one metre distance from others,’’ it said.

In addition, WHO said while much of the world’s attention was on the COVID-19 pandemic, measles remained a silent threat to young children.

“WHO partners vaccinate 94,000 children in Aweil East County, South Sudan to protect them from this highly infectious disease.’’

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application