Africa’s COVID-19 cases surpass 600, 000 – WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, says there are currently over 609,000 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Africa.

The UN health agency gave the update on its regional official Twitter account @WHOAFRO on Tuesday.

“There are over 609,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 305,000 recoveries and 13,000 deaths,’’ it said.

The regional office stated that South Africa had 287,796 cases and 4,172 deaths, followed by Nigeria with 33,153 confirmed cases and 744 deaths, while Ghana had 24,988 confirmed cases and 139 deaths.

It added that Gambia, Seychelles and Eritrea were countries currently with the lowest confirmed cases in the region.

Gambia, the office said, had 64 confirmed cases with three deaths, Seychelles had 100 reported cases and zero death, while Eritrea had 232 reported cases with no death.

Meanwhile, the organisation advised people to keep to physical distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

“As lockdowns are easing, be sure that you are still protecting yourself and others from COVID-19; avoid large crowds and keep at least one metre distance from others,’’ it said.

In addition, WHO said while much of the world’s attention was on the COVID-19 pandemic, measles remained a silent threat to young children.

“WHO partners vaccinate 94,000 children in Aweil East County, South Sudan to protect them from this highly infectious disease.’’

(NAN)