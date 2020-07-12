COVID-19: Delta SSG recovers, discharged from isolation centre

Delta State Secretary to the State Government, Chiedu Ebie. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter account of Delta State Government @DSGovernment]
Delta State Secretary to the State Government, Chiedu Ebie. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter account of Delta State Government @DSGovernment]

The Delta State Government has announced that Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chiedu Ebie, has been discharged from the isolation centre in Asaba where he was being treated for COVID-19.

According to Olisa Ifeajika, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Ebie, who had been at the isolation centre for 21 days, was discharged on Sunday after testing negative for the virus.

He said that the SSG’s discharge brought the number of discharged cases of the virus so far in the state to 583.

Mr Ifeajika added that as at Sunday, Delta had recorded 1,359 confirmed cases of the pandemic, with 745 of them active, while 31 lives had been lost to the virus.

He said that Mr Ebie thanked Deltans and other Nigerians who prayed for him and had continued to pray for other patients of the virus, including members of the first family of the state.

The CPS reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to combating the pandemic, and urged citizens to eschew prejudices and indiscipline.

According to him, the vices are militating against compliance with the COVID-19 protocols in the state.

He pointed out that adherence to the directive on the protocols would greatly minimise the spread of the virus in the state.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application