Super Eagles striker tests positive for COVID-19

Super Eagles striker, Paul Onuachu, has emerged as the first Nigeria national team player to test positive for coronavirus.

Onuachu’s positive test was revealed on Wednesday in his base in Belgium where he plays for Genk.

Ahead of the Genk’s exhibition game, all the players of the club including the Nigerian duo of Stephen Odey and Cyril Dessers were all tested.

While every other player returned negative, Onuachu was positive according to Belgium news outlet, HLN Sport

The 26-year-old Nigeria international was initially stranded in the country because of travel restriction before finally finding a way to join his club ahead of the new season.

“In the run-up to the first exhibition game of the season, the entire Genk group was tested yesterday (Tuesday),” a report on the Belgian website hln.be stated.

“Everyone tested negative except Onuachu.”

Onuachu becomes the second Nigerian footballer to contract the virus after Akpan Udoh, the first footballer to be infected, in February.

According to hln.be, Onuachu will miss Genk’s first exhibition game of the season against Eendracht Termien on Thursday (today) as he will be quarantined for at least a week.

Onuachu joined Genk from Danish club FC Midtjylland last summer.

He scored 10 goals and recorded two assists for the club in the 2019/2020 season before it was abruptly ended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Onuachu’s debut for the Super Eagles is quite historic; scoring one if not the fastest goal ever for the Nigeria national team.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported cases of different football players and officials testing positive for coronavirus.

The coach of the Nigeria national football team, Gernot Rohr, also decided to forfeit an undisclosed percentage of his April, May and June salaries as donations for the fight against the virus.