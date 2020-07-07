COVID-19: Delta commissioner, 21 others discharged

Related News

The Delta State Government on Tuesday announced that its Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, and 21 other persons have been discharged from isolation centres in the state where they were treated for COVID-19.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Olisa Ifeajika, who made the announcement in a statement in Asaba on Tuesday, said Mr Aniagwu tested positive for the virus on June 20.

He said that the commissioner and the 21 others were discharged after they tested negative for the virus, following long periods of isolation and treatment.

The chief press secretary to the governor said that he himself tested negative for the virus.

He said that the Secretary to the State Government, Chiedu Ebie, who tested positive the same day as Mr Aniagwu, was awaiting the result of his final test to determine when he would be discharged.

He reiterated the appeal of the state government to the people to support its efforts at curbing the spread of the pandemic.

Mr Ifeajika urged the people of Delta to comply with the protocols prescribed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), saying “COVID-19 is real and a serious health challenge.’’

(NAN)