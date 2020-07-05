COVID-19 deaths exceed 20 in Ogun

Ogun on map
Ogun on map

The death toll from COVID-19 in Ogun State has reached 21, an official has said.

On Sunday, the Ogun State government confirmed 47 new cases and one death as earlier reported by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In the statement shared on its Twitter handle, the state said it recently discharged 24 patients as part of the total 636 cases so far discharged.

“This was on the 4th of July, 2020, when the state recorded 47 new cases of the virus. This brings to 974, the total number of confirmed cases in the state. Sadly, 1 related death was recorded, making 21, the cumulative number of related deaths.”

“Currently, a total of 290 are being managed in the Treatment and Isolation Centres across the state, as it becomes extremely important that the public maintains recommended preventive measures.”

So far, Nigeria has recorded over 28,000 coronavirus cases out of which over 11,000 have recovered. The country has also recorded over 600 deaths.

