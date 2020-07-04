Oyo records its first COVID-19 patient delivery

Sample coronavirus test [PHOTO: Euronews] hospital COVID-19
Sample coronavirus test [PHOTO: Euronews]

Oyo State has recorded its first COVID-19 patient delivery at the Olodo Infectious Disease Centre in Ibadan.

The governor of the state, Seyi Makinde, made this known via his official Twitter, @seyiamakinde on Saturday.

Mr Makinde, however, said the state recorded two additional deaths from the dreaded coronavirus, increasing the total death toll in the state to 14.

“We had our first COVID-19 patient delivery at the Infectious Disease Centre, Olodo, mother and baby are doing well.

“The COVID-19 confirmation tests for 19 suspected cases came back positive.

The cases based on Local Government Areas are from Ibadan South East (3), Ibadan North (3), Akinyele (3), Lagelu (2), Oluyole (2), Ibadan North West (2), Egbeda (1), Ido (1), Ona Ara (1), and Oyo East (1) Local Government Areas.

READ ALSO: Why Oyo is seeing surge in coronavirus cases – Governor

“So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State now is 1, 451.

“Sadly, we had two COVID-19-related deaths. So, the total number of deaths in Oyo state is 14.

“Please call the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 | 08095863000 | 08078288999 | 08078288800, if you have any COVID-19 symptoms: cough, fever, tiredness, body ache, loss of smell/taste and shortness of breath,” he said.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application