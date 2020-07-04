COVID-19: Dead Nigerian professor had pneumonia – Official

Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta
Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta

A Former Dean of Faculty of Education, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, Alaba Adenuga is dead.

Mr Adenuga, a Professor of Personnel and Counselling Psychology, hailed from Ijebu land.

He was, until his death, the Chairman of the University Security Council and the President of OOU Senior Staff Club.

The don was proclaimed dead at the Federal Medical Centre Abeokuta, Idi-Aba, on Friday night.

The deceased had earlier presented himself for treatment at the facility on Thursday, after showing symptoms of coronavirus.

According to the spokesperson of the FMC, Segun Orisajo, although Mr Adenuga was suspected to have died of coronavirus, he had features of Lobar Pneumonia, a form of pneumonia that affects a large area of the lobe of a lung.

“The Prof that died in our facility had features of Lobar Pneumonia. COVID-19 was only suspected. He was not a confirmed case of COVID-19,” he stated in response to PREMIUM TIMES’s enquiries.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application