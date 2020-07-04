COVID-19: Dead Nigerian professor had pneumonia – Official

Related News

A Former Dean of Faculty of Education, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, Alaba Adenuga is dead.

Mr Adenuga, a Professor of Personnel and Counselling Psychology, hailed from Ijebu land.

He was, until his death, the Chairman of the University Security Council and the President of OOU Senior Staff Club.

The don was proclaimed dead at the Federal Medical Centre Abeokuta, Idi-Aba, on Friday night.

The deceased had earlier presented himself for treatment at the facility on Thursday, after showing symptoms of coronavirus.

According to the spokesperson of the FMC, Segun Orisajo, although Mr Adenuga was suspected to have died of coronavirus, he had features of Lobar Pneumonia, a form of pneumonia that affects a large area of the lobe of a lung.

“The Prof that died in our facility had features of Lobar Pneumonia. COVID-19 was only suspected. He was not a confirmed case of COVID-19,” he stated in response to PREMIUM TIMES’s enquiries.