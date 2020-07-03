COVID-19: BUA donates N200 million, ambulances to Rivers, Kwara

L-R: AbdulRahman AdbulRazaq, Governor Kwara State receiving documents of the 3 ambulances donated by BUA Foundation from Olayiwola AbdulRasheed, General Manager, Lafiagi Sugar Company, (LASUCO) to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.
BUA Group, through its philanthropic arm, BUA Foundation, has donated six ambulances, food supplies and N100 million each to Rivers and Kwara states.

In March, BUA’s chairperson, AbdulSamad Rabiu, announced N1 billion donation to the private sector basket being coordinated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in response to the pandemic.

A month later, the group announced a fresh donation of N3.3 billion to help the most hit states of Lagos and Kano respond to the rising figures in their states.

Speaking while presenting the ambulances to Nyesome Wike, the Rivers State governor, in Port Harcourt, and to his Kwara State counterpart, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in Ilorin, representatives of BUA Foundation said the donations are intended to assist both governments in fighting the pandemic.

Governor Wike reportedly praised the sustained support from BUA foundation to the Rivers State government. He also revealed that BUA has made a donation of N100 million as well as 4,000 cartons of pasta.

Also, Governor AbdulRahman thanked Abdul Samad Rabiu, the Executive Chairman of BUA Group for the ambulances and the N100 million.

He said the donations will further strengthen the state’s fight against the pandemic. He also added that the donations will be used judiciously.

