COVID-19: Ganduje orders ease of lockdown in Kano

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has announced a total easing of the lockdown imposed on the state to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Nr Ganduje made the announcement on Thursday in Kano while briefing journalists on the COVID-19 pandemic at Government House, Kano.

He said, however, that restriction of movement from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. would continue.

The governor also directed civil servants on grade level 12 and above to resume work from July 6.

“Civil servants from grade level 12 and above can return to work from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. but must continue to practice social distancing,” he said‎.

The governor said the law banning street begging and hawking is still in place.

‎He told Kano State residents to wear masks when going out and to continue to adhere to social distancing in public places. ‎

(NAN)

