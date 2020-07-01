Nigeria records new highest daily figure of COVID-19 cases

Related News

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded its new highest daily figure of confirmed COVID-19 cases, as 790 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

With the latest update, the total tally of infected people in the country rose to 26,484 from 25, 694 reported on Tuesday evening.

Previously, the highest daily COVID-19 cases was 779, which was recorded on June 28.

Thirteen deaths were recorded from the virus, on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 603.

The health agency in a tweet Wednesday night said the new cases were reported in 21 states.

These are Delta, Lagos, Enugu, Rivers, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Edo, Ogun, Kano, Kaduna, Ondo, Rivers, Bayelsa, Katsina, Imo, Kwara, Oyo, Abia, Benue, Gombe, Yobe, Bauchi and Kebbi states.

All the reporting states already had at least a case of the virus.

Delta State reported the highest figure from the cases announced Wednesday. This was also the highest confirmed daily cases reported by the state yet. However, Lagos remains the epicentre for the disease in the country.

As of the time of reporting, 35 states and the FCT have recorded at least a case of the disease. Only one state, Cross River, is yet to officially report any case of the virus.

The NCDC said till date, 26,484 cases have been confirmed, 10,152 cases have been discharged and 603 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 790 new cases are reported from 21 states- Delta – 166, Lagos – 120, Enugu – 66, FCT – 65, Edo – 60, Ogun – 43, Kano – 41, Kaduna – 39, Ondo – 33, Rivers – 32, Bayelsa – 29, Katsina – 21, Imo – 20, Kwara – 18, Oyo – 11, Abia – 10, Benue – 6, Gombe – 4, Yobe – 2, Bauchi – 2 and Kebbi – 2.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria in February, NCDC said 138,462 samples have so far been tested.

As of the time of reporting, there are 15, 729 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, while 10, 152 have recovered and have been discharged.

A breakdown of the 26, 484 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 10, 630 cases, followed by FCT – 1, 935, Oyo – 1, 391, Kano – 1, 257, Edo – 1, 165, Delta – 1, 131, Rivers – 1, 088, Ogun –869, Kaduna – 805, Katsina – 578, Gombe – 507, Bauchi – 505, Borno – 493, Ebonyi – 483, Plateau – 382, Imo – 352, Enugu – 327, Ondo – 325, Abia – 320, Jigawa – 318, Kwara – 325, Bayelsa – 324, Nasarawa – 213, , Sokoto – 151, Osun – 127, Niger – 116, Akwa Ibom – 86, Adamawa – 84, Kebbi – 81, Zamfara – 76, Anambra – 73, Benue – 65, Yobe – 61, Ekiti – 43, Taraba – 19 and Kogi – 4.

With the daily increasing cases and deaths , NCDC has said people over 50 years and those with preexisting medical conditions like diabetes are at a higher risk of complications due to COVID-19.