Coronavirus: Enugu State records 28 new COVID-19 cases

The Enugu State Government has announced 28 new cases of the novel Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number to 202.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Ikechukwu Obi, made the announcement in a statement on Friday.

Mr Obi said the ministry confirmed the 28 new cases in the update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He noted that the number of confirmed cases undergoing treatment was 154, while 43 had been discharged.

He stated that “new laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 new cases 28, total confirmed COVID-19 cases 202.

“The number of cases on treatment 154, number of cases discharged – 43 and number of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths is five.”

He added that the total number of healthcare workers infected stood at 72.

The commissioner called on the public to be responsible, adding that COVID-19 was real. (NAN)