Coronavirus: Enugu State records 28 new COVID-19 cases

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State

The Enugu State Government has announced 28 new cases of the novel Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number to 202.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Ikechukwu Obi, made the announcement in a statement on Friday.

Mr Obi said the ministry confirmed the 28 new cases in the update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He noted that the number of confirmed cases undergoing treatment was 154, while 43 had been discharged.

He stated that “new laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 new cases 28, total confirmed COVID-19 cases 202.

“The number of cases on treatment 154, number of cases discharged – 43 and number of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths is five.”

He added that the total number of healthcare workers infected stood at 72.

The commissioner called on the public to be responsible, adding that COVID-19 was real. (NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application