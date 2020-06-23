COVID-19: Delta records 532 cases, orders offices decontamination

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State (Photo Credit: Punch)
Delta State has recorded 532 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of June 23, a top aide to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has announced.

Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Olisa Ifeajika, made the announcement in Asaba on Tuesday.

Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Ifeajika said the pandemic had gulped a huge chunk of money from the government since the disease was recorded in the state.

He said the government was making huge financial commitments to safeguard citizens, lamenting, however, that there had been gross violations of safety guidelines by people in the state.

He said many residents of the state have been refusing to adhere to safety protocols, aimed at checkmating further spread of the virus.

The spokesperson said 20 deaths had been recorded in the state with 382 active cases, while 130 patients had been discharged from isolation centres.

Mr Ifeajika recalled that the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Chiedu Ebie, and the Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, were among people who tested positive for the disease.

“Based on this development, the governor directed decontamination of the offices of the SSG, ministry of information and that of the CPS because of their close affinity.’’

The spokesperson said most government meetings in the state had been virtual, in a bid to check the spread of the virus.

He disclosed that the SSG and the commissioner were in stable condition at the isolation centre, advising those describing COVID-19 as a fluke to have a rethink.

According to him, a disease that has impacted the entire world cannot be described as a scam.

“As at today, workers on levels 10 and below have been asked to stay at home all in a bid to stem the tide of the pandemic.”

Mr Ifeajika warned that people should adhere to protocols of regular hand washing on running water, wearing face masks and the use of hand sanitisers.

“As the governor has constantly said, if you do not have a very important reason to go out, you should stay at home. Otherwise, make your contacts with your phone.”

(NAN).

