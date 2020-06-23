WHO celebrates public servants working on frontline of COVID-19

Related News

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday commended all public servants working on the frontline of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

WHO in a statement also expressed its gratitude to them in commemoration of the United Nations Public Service Day.

Public Service Day is celebrated annually on June 23, as a tribute to people associated with public service globally.

WHO noted that public servants all over the world had continued to work in the community, saying many people shelter at home, risking their lives to ensure safety of others.

“Whether working in healthcare or delivering essential services in the areas of sanitation, social welfare, education, postal delivery, transport, law enforcement, fire fighters and more.

“Today, we are grateful to all these people. They risk their lives for us during COVID-19.

“We need them, we rely on them, and they keep our societies running.

“COVID-19 has turned our world upside down, and while many of us shelter at home, they are risking their lives to help everyone get through the pandemic.

“They innovate, they keep us safe, they keep us informed, and they keep us healthy,” the world health body said.

WHO noted that citizens often do not think about the public servants, but whether in an emergency or day-to-day life, one could always count on them.

It urged the world to celebrate and appreciate public servants on the frontline of COVID-19 pandemic response.

WHO also paid homage to the frontline health heroes, who were working to keep citizens safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, and to recognise their roles in helping the world achieve Health For All.

(NAN)