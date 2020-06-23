COVID-19: Kano records 51 deaths, 718 recoveries

Related News

The Kano State government on Monday said one more patient had died from coronavirus complications, bringing the total fatalities in the state from the disease to 51.

The state ministry of health in a tweet on Monday also said the state discharged six more patients, bringing the number of recoveries to 718, while the total confirmed cases stands at 1, 190.

The ministry, however, did not provide more information on the patients who died and those discharged.

The ministry also said it has collected and tested 9, 466 samples as of Monday at the five testing laboratories in the state.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday reported 675 new infections across the country with Kano having zero case.

Also, NCDC recorded seven deaths on Monday, bringing the total confirmed deaths from the virus to 525.

The NCDC has attributed the increase in numbers of confirmed cases in the country to an increase in the number of testing centres, Kano in recent weeks reported a decline in figures of confirmed cases despite the availability of five testing centres in the state.

Earlier, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje said Kano is winning the battle against COVID-19 having recorded only 140 positive cases out of 2,603 samples tested in a week.

Mr Ganduje urged residents to continue to observe the COVID-19 protocols as cautioned by experts, which include physical distancing, use of face masks, washing of hands, and use of sanitizer. With this, he said the state will beats the virus and return to its normal activities.