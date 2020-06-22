Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases exceed 20,000

Coronavirus File Photo
Coronavirus File Photo (Photo Credit: Time Magazine)

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 436 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 20,244.

Twelve deaths were recorded from the virus on Sunday bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 518.

There was a drop in the number of confirmed cases reported Sunday evening (436) compared to what was reported on Saturday (661).

The health agency in a tweet Sunday evening said the new cases were reported in 19 states.

These are Lagos, Oyo, Plateau, Imo, Kaduna, Ogun, Federal Capital Territory (FCT),, Enugu, Bauchi, ,Bayelsa, Rivers, Osun, Kano, Edo, Benue, Adamawa, Borno, Abia and Ekiti.

All the reporting states already had at least a case of the virus.

As of the time of reporting, 35 states and the FCT have recorded at least a case of the disease. Only one state, Cross River, is yet to report any case of the virus.

Lagos recorded the highest daily figure of the infection and remains the epicentre for the disease in the country.

According to NCDC, on June 21, 436 new confirmed cases and 12 deaths were recorded in Nigeria

The 436 new cases are reported from 19 states- Lagos – 169, Oyo – 52, Plateau (31), Imo – 29, Kaduna – 28, Ogun – 23, FCT – 18, Enugu – 18, Bauchi – 17, Bayelsa – 14, Rivers – 8, Osun – 6, Kano – 6, Edo – 5, Benue – 5, Adamawa – 3, Borno – 2, Abia – 1 and Ekiti – 1.

NCDC said “till date, 20244 cases have been confirmed, 6879 cases have been discharged and 518 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.”

BREAKDOWN

Since the onset of the outbreak in Nigeria in February, NCDC said 113, 575 samples have been tested.

As of the time of reporting, there are 12, 847 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, while 6,879 have recovered and have been discharged.

A breakdown of the 20, 244 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 8, 576 cases, followed by FCT – 1,567, Kano – 1,190, Oyo – 912, Edo – 784, Rivers – 874, Ogun – 646, Kaduna – 580, Borno – 478, Gombe – 451, Bauchi – 464, Katsina – 426, Delta – 502, Jigawa – 317, Ebonyi – 234, Plateau – 251, Imo – 234, Abia – 222, Nasarawa – 184, Kwara – 180, Sokoto – 135, Ondo – 134, Bayelsa – 169, Enugu – 144, Zamfara – 76, Kebbi – 67, Anambra – 66, Niger – 66, Yobe – 56, Osun – 60, Akwa Ibom – 65, Adamawa – 45, Benue – 44, Ekiti – 35, Taraba – 18, Taraba – 18, and Kogi – 3.

Dangote adbanner 728x90_2 (1)

NCDC has attributed the increasing numbers of confirmed cases in the country to the increase in the number of testing centres.

NCDC said in Kaduna State, Africa Centre for Disease Control, AfricaCDC in collaboration with NCDC, is supporting Giwa LGA with wide community sensitisation in preparation for mass #COVID19 testing in the area

The agency said improving testing is key in Nigeria’s COVID-19 response, enabling timely isolation and treatment of cases.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application