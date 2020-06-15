FG receives N1.69bn COVID-19 donation

The federal government received a total sum of N1.69 billion as COVID-19 eradication support donations from April 1 to May 31.

Director, Information, Press and Public Relations, Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Henshaw Ogubike, made the disclosure in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Ogubuike said the donations were received through designated commercial bank accounts and the Central Bank of Nigeria/Treasury Single Account (CBN/TSA).

He recalled that recently, the federal government, through the office of the accountant general of the federation, opened accounts with some commercial banks, through which the donations could be made.

He said this was in addition to the CBN/TSA account, to ensure effective and efficient coordination and management of the funds.

He said a breakdown of the N1.69 billion received from the inception of accounts indicated that a total donation of N792.12 million was received from April 1 to May 8.

Mr Ogubuike, however, noted that the details of the N792.12 million received from April 1 to May 8, had earlier been made public.

The director of information, press and public relations further said N897.64 million was received from May 9 to May 31.

He said out of the sum, the total amount received through commercial banks was N710.076 million while N187.56 was received through CBN/TSA.

“From 9th May to 31st May, the sum of N100 million was received through Zenith Bank; N507.75 million through First Bank; N2.21 million through Access Bank; and N100.11million through GT Bank,” he said.

