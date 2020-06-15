Nigeria’s coronavirus cases exceed 16,000

Related News

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Sunday, announced 403 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 16,085.

Thirteen deaths were recorded from the virus on Sunday bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 420.

The health agency in a tweet Sunday night said the new cases were reported in 20 states.

These are Gombe, Lagos, Kano, Edo, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) , Nasarawa, Kaduna, Oyo, Abia, Delta, Borno, Plateau, Niger, Rivers, Enugu, Ogun, Kebbi, Ondo, Anambra and Imo

All the reporting states already had at least a case of the virus.

As of the time of reporting, 35 states and the FCT have recorded at least a case of the disease. Only one state, Cross River, is yet to report any case of the virus.

Gombe for the first time since the beginning of the outbreak recorded the highest daily figure of the infection. However, Lagos State remains the epicentre for the virus in the country.

According to NCDC, the 403 new cases are reported from 20 states: Gombe – 73, Lagos – 68, Kano- 46,, Edo- 36, FCT – 35, Nasarawa – 31, Kaduna – 17, Oyo – 16, Abia- 15, Delta – 13, , Borno – 13, Plateau – 8, , Niger – 7, Rivers – 7, , Enugu – 6, Ogun – 6, Kebbi – 3, Ondo – 1 Anambra – 1 and Imo – 1.

“Till date, 16085 cases have been confirmed, 5220 cases have been discharged and 420 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” it stated.

BREAKDOWN

Since the onset of the outbreak in Nigeria in February, NCDC said 92, 924 samples have so far been tested.

As of the time of reporting, there are 10, 445 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, 5, 220 have recovered and have been discharged.

A breakdown of the 16, 085 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 7,103 cases, followed by FCT – 1, 247, Kano – 1, 137, Ogun – 559, Edo – 580, Oyo – 507, Rivers – 489, Kaduna – 446, Borno – 438, Katsina – 414, Bauchi – 410, Gombe – 410, Jigawa – 317, Delta – 267, Ebonyi – 162, Abia – 166, Kwara – 150, Plateau – 156, Nasarawa – 172, Imo – 136, Sokoto – 132, Zamfara – 76, Anambra – 65, Ondo – 64, Yobe – 55,Kebbi – 57, Enugu – 57, Osun – 50, Niger – 56, Akwa Ibom – 48 Adamawa – 42,, Benue – 34, Bayelsa – 32, Ekiti – 30, Taraba – 18, and Kogi – 3.

Many Nigerians believe the country has not done enough testing. Nigeria is also beginning to witness community transmission of the virus.

Elderly people and those with underlying health conditions are more at risk of contracting or dying from the virus.

NCDC in a tweet on Sunday said currently, there is no evidence that pregnant women are at higher risk of infection or complications from COVID-19

However, due to changes that may occur during pregnancy, pregnant women are advised to reduce risk of exposure by staying at home.