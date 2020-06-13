COVID-19: Edo records two more deaths

Related News

The Edo Government on Saturday said it recorded two new deaths from COVID-19 complications.

It also said 16 more COVID-19 patients had been treated and discharged from isolation centres in the state.

The state said it recorded 28 new cases of the virus.

The state governor, Godwin Obaseki, made the disclosure in a statement in Benin.

”Edo has now recorded a total of 27 COVID-19-related deaths, 130 recoveries and 518 confirmed cases,” he said.

Mr Obaseki gave the assurance that the government would continue to intensify efforts aimed at containing the spread of the virus.

He urged residents to be cautious and abide by all health and safety precautions to protect all citizens, especially the elderly.

“We have discharged 16 more COVID-19 patients from our isolation facilities. This brings the total number of recoveries in the state to 130.

”We call on all residents to abide by health and safety precautions to protect our elderly, who are most endangered,” he said. (NAN)