WHO expresses concern over ‘indirect’ effect of COVID-19 on women, children

The World Health Organisation on Friday expressed concern over the indirect impact of the coronavirus pandemic on women, children and youth.

The agency during a press briefing in Geneva said the indirect effects of COVID-19 are already affecting the health systems in the low and middle income countries especially Africa.

WHO Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, said the effects of COVID-19 on these groups “may be greater than the number of deaths due to the virus itself”.

He also lamented over the escalating rate of community transmission of the virus in the low and middle-income countries.

The agency on Thursday had warned that the coronavirus pandemic in Africa is ‘accelerating’ with the virus spreading to rural areas “after international travellers brought it to major cities.”

Mr Ghebreyesus said WHO is especially concerned about the impact on people “who already struggle to access health services – often women, children and adolescents.”

He said the pandemic “has overwhelmed health systems in many parts of the world, which means women may be at greater risk of dying from complications related to pregnancy and childbirth.”

According to him, “early evidence also suggests that people in their teens and 20s are at increased risk of depression and anxiety, online harassment, physical and sexual violence and unintended pregnancies.”

He said to mitigate the effect of the virus in countries, “WHO has developed guidance for health facilities and community activities on maintaining essential services, including for women, newborns, children and adolescents”.

“This includes ensuring women and children can use services with appropriate infection prevention and control measures, and respectful maternal and newborn care,” he added.

Transmission

WHO also said it has investigated the risks of women transmitting COVID-19 to their babies during breastfeeding.

“We know that children are at relatively low-risk of COVID-19, but are at high risk of numerous other diseases and conditions that breastfeeding prevents.

“Based on the available evidence, WHO’s advice is that the benefits of breastfeeding outweigh any potential risks of transmission of COVID-19,” he said.

WHO advised that mothers with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 should be encouraged to initiate and continue breastfeeding and not be separated from their infants, unless the mother is too unwell.

WHO also detailed clinical guidance on how to breastfeed safely.

The director of WHO’s Department of Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health and Ageing, Anshu Banerjee, said so far, experts have not been able to detect live virus in breastmilk, “though fragments have been identified in several cases”.

“So, the risk of transmission from mother, to child therefore, so far, has not been established,” he said.