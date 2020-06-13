COVID-19: 362 Nigerians evacuated from Egypt, India – Official

Related News

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, says the federal government has evacuated 362 Nigerians from Egypt and India.

Mr Onyeama, in a Twitter post, said 102 evacuees arrived Nigeria from Egypt Friday while another another 260 were expected to arrive from India on Saturday morning.

“102 Nigerians arrived from #Egypt and 260 are expected tomorrow morning from #India. @flyairpeace is bringing in the passengers from India and @EgyptAir brought in the ones from Egypt.”

This is in line with the country’s decision to evacuate a minimum of one thousand Nigerians per week as the COVID-19 pandemic bites harder.

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, at its daily briefing on Monday, said the aim is to clear the backlog of over 4,000 stranded Nigerians in the next four weeks.

The resumption of the evacuation process, according to Mr Aliyu, will be guided by some policies already put in place.

Recall that the government had on May 27 announced the temporary suspension of the evacuation process to allow take-off of a new policy.