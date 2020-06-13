COVID-19: 362 Nigerians evacuated from Egypt, India – Official

Minister of Foreign Affairs and member of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Geoffrey Onyeama
Minister of Foreign Affairs and member of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Geoffrey Onyeama

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, says the federal government has evacuated 362 Nigerians from Egypt and India.

Mr Onyeama, in a Twitter post, said 102 evacuees arrived Nigeria from Egypt Friday while another another 260 were expected to arrive from India on Saturday morning.

“102 Nigerians arrived from #Egypt and 260 are expected tomorrow morning from #India. @flyairpeace is bringing in the passengers from India and @EgyptAir brought in the ones from Egypt.”

This is in line with the country’s decision to evacuate a minimum of one thousand Nigerians per week as the COVID-19 pandemic bites harder.

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, at its daily briefing on Monday, said the aim is to clear the backlog of over 4,000 stranded Nigerians in the next four weeks.

The resumption of the evacuation process, according to Mr Aliyu, will be guided by some policies already put in place.

Recall that the government had on May 27 announced the temporary suspension of the evacuation process to allow take-off of a new policy.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application