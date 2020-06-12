Coronavirus: Nigeria records 627 new cases, total rises to 15,181

Related News

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 15,181 as 627 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Twelve deaths were recorded from the virus on Friday bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 399.

The health agency in a tweet Friday night said the new cases were reported in 23 states.

These are Lagos, FCT, Abia, Borno, Oyo River, Edo, Gombe, Ogun, Plateau, Delta, Bauchi, Kaduna, Benue, Ondo, Kwara, Nasarawa, Enugu, Sokoto, Niger, Kebbi, Yobe, and Kano states.

All the reporting states already had at least a case of the virus.

As of the time of reporting, 35 states and the FCT have recorded at least a case of the disease. Only one state, Cross River, is yet to report any case of the virus.

Lagos state recorded the highest daily figure of the infection. The state also remains the epicentre for the virus in the country.

NCDC said till date, 15,181 cases have been confirmed, 4891 cases have been discharged and 399 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 627 new cases were reported from 23 states: Lagos – 229, FCT – 65, Abia – 54, Borno – 42, Oyo- 35, Rivers – 28, Edo – 28, Gombe – 27, Ogun – 21, Plateau – 18, Delta – 18, Bauchi – 10, Kaduna – 10, Benue – 9, Ondo – 8, Kwara – 6 Nasarawa – 4 Enugu – 4 , Sokoto – 3, Niger-3 Kebbi – 3 , Yobe -1 and Kano – 1.

BREAKDOWN

Since the onset of the outbreak in Nigeria in February, NCDC said 88, 432 samples have so far been tested.

As of the time of reporting, there are 9, 891active cases of COVID-19 in the country, 4,891 have recovered and have been discharged.

A breakdown of the 15,181 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 6,840 cases, followed by FCT – 1,162, Kano – 1, 049, Ogun – 544, Edo – 518, Rivers – 482, Oyo – 469, Borno – 432, Katsina – 411, Kaduna – 402, Bauchi – 402, Gombe – 402, Jigawa – 314, Delta – 243, Ebonyi – 152, Abia – 151, Kwara – 149, Plateau – 148, Sokoto – 132, Nasarawa – 132, Imo – 114,, Zamfara – 76, Ondo – 62, Anambra – 53, Yobe – 53. Osun – 50, Kebbi – 50, Niger – 49, Akwa Ibom – 45, Adamawa – 42, Enugu – 39, Bayelsa – 32, Ekiti – 30, Taraba – 18, Benue – 22, and Kogi – 3.