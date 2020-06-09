COVID-19: Niger relaxes restriction on markets, banks, others

Related News

Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State has announced the relaxation of restriction on the operation of markets, banks and other places of business activities across the state.

He also announced the easing of intra-state travels and directed that the internal security checkpoints should be dismantled in order to effect the enforcement of the new directive.

Mr Bello, who announced this at a briefing on Tuesday in Minna, said the beneficiary of these directives must strictly adhere to all safety measures against the spread of COVID-19.

He, however, directed the compulsory use of face masks in public places and adherence to physical distancing within the state, adding that security agencies should ensure full compliance.

Mr Bello said the movement of commercial motorcycle operators remained banned while restriction of interstate movement is also in full force.

He added that restriction of movement shall be from 10.00 p.m. to 4.00 a.m., while only movement of agricultural produce, petroleum products, manufactured goods and essential services are allowed.

The governor directed public motor parks and other public transportation centers to continue to abide by the guidelines issued by Ministry of Transport for their operations.

He said the state government would support IBB University to establish a testing center which included antibody and antigen tests.

Mr Bello directed the state Ministry of Education to liaise with all stakeholders in the educational sector towards developing a workable strategy for the reopening of schools.

The governor urged all civil servants in the state to remain at home except those on essential services.

He asserted that government was redoubling efforts to operationalize a molecular testing laboratory at General Hospital Minna, to increase testing and reduce results turnaround time.

(NAN)