Africa’s COVID-19 cases over 187,000, global cases hit 7m – WHO

World Health Organisation (WHO) Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. Copyright : WHO/Pierre Virot
World Health Organisation (WHO) Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. Copyright : WHO/Pierre Virot

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says the number of confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Africa is now over 187,800 while the global cases are now over seven million.

The WHO Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, gave the update on Tuesday on its official twitter handle @WHOAFRO.

“There are over 187,800 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 82,400 recoveries and 5,100 deaths,’’ it said.

WHO said South Africa, Nigeria and Algeria had the highest reported cases on the continent.

According to the organisation, South Africa has 48,285 cases and 998 deaths, followed by Nigeria with 12, 486 confirmed cases and 354 deaths, while Algeria has 10,154 confirmed cases and 707 deaths.

WHO said Lesotho, Seychelles and Gambia were countries currently with the lowest confirmed cases in the region.

It said Lesotho had only four confirmed cases with zero death, Seychelles had 11 reported cases and zero death, while Gambia recorded 26 confirmed cases also with no death.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus, said almost seven million cases of COVID-19 had been reported to WHO, and almost 400,000 deaths.

He said contact tracing remained an essential element of the response for COVID-19, polio and Ebola.

“In some countries, there is already a strong network of health workers for polio who are now being deployed for COVID-19.

“Last week we published guidance that describes how existing polio surveillance networks can be used in the COVID-19 response.

“We outlined the measures that should be put in place to maintain an effective level of surveillance for polio,’’ Mr Ghebreyesus said in statement posted on the agency’s website,

According to him, WHO has also published new guidelines on the use of digital tools for contact tracing; many digital tools have been developed to assist with contact tracing and case identification.

“Some are designed for use by public health personnel, like WHO’s Go.Data application, which has been used successfully to trace contacts during the ongoing Ebola outbreak in DRC.

“Others use GPS or Bluetooth technology to identify those who may have been exposed to an infected person.

“And still others can be used by people to self-report signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

“As part of a comprehensive approach, digital contact-tracing tools offer the opportunity to trace larger numbers of contacts in a shorter period of time, and to provide a real-time picture of the spread of the virus.

“But they can also pose challenges to privacy, lead to incorrect medical advice based on self-reported symptoms, and can exclude those who do not have access to modern digital technologies.’’

The director general said more evidence was needed about the effectiveness of these tools for contact tracing.

“We encourage countries to gather this evidence as they roll out these tools, and to contribute that evidence to the global knowledge base.

“We also emphasise that digital tools do not replace the human capacity needed to do contact tracing,’’ he said.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application