New Zealand, Fiji ‘coronavirus-free for now’, Governments say

New Zealand and Fiji have declared themselves free of the coronavirus pandemic at least ‘for now,’ government officials said.

The two countries are amongst of the first set of countries to have done so after Slovenia whose ‘coronavirus-free status’ would later be tainted by fresh cases in May.

The coronavirus pandemic which initially started in Wuhan, China in December, 2019 has since spread over almost all corners of the world, with at least 188 countries recording cases of the virus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declares a country free from a scourge when there has been no confirmed case after twice the maximum incubation period, which is the time of first exposure to an infection and the onset of symptoms.

But for COVID-19, the WHO has said the maximum incubation period is 14 days.

New Zealand, with a population of five million people, says it has reported no new cases in 17 days and no active case for the first time since late February.

New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, announced at a news conference on Monday that the last person known to have contracted the infection had recovered.

The said COVID-19 patient was a woman from the the country’s capital city, Auckland and was released last month, AP reports.

A little above 1,500 people contracted the virus in New Zealand, including 22 dying from it.

The Prime Minister, who announced a lift of the coronavirus lockdown during the briefing, said the government would not let down its guard over the virus as the country plans to rebuild its pandemic-hit economy.

“We have eliminated transmission of the virus for now. While the job is not done, this is a milestone,” she said, adding that lifting of restrictions will be effective from midnight on Monday.

Monday marked the first time since late February that there have been no active cases.

The country was one of the first countries to have imposed a strict lockdown during the earliest moment of the pandemic. This included shutting its borders to neighbouring countries like Australia.

Meanwhile, as part of precautions to stall a second wave of the contagion, Ms Ardern said the borders remain closed describing them as the “first line of defence.”

The country will remove all coronavirus-related curbs on shops, restaurants and offices and physical distancing will no longer be mandatory, although it will remain encouraged but caution will be taken at all levels, the country’s Minister of Health, Ashley Bloomfield, also said.

“Having no active cases for the first time since February 28 is certainly a significant mark in our journey, but as we’ve previously said, ongoing vigilance against COVID-19 will continue to be essential,” Mr Bloomfield said.

Fiji

Meanwhile, Fiji’s prime minister, Frank Bainimarama, said last Friday that the country “had just cleared the last of its active patients”.

For the South Pacific island country and neighbour to New Zealand, the incubation period has gone past 45 days since it recorded its last case.

“And even with our testing numbers climbing by the day, it’s now been 45 days since we recorded our last case. With no deaths, our recovery rate is 100 per cent,” Mr Bainimarama wrote on Twitter.

He added: “Answered prayers, hard work, and affirmation of science!”

Fiji, which has a population of about 900,000, imposed a lockdown in certain areas in April and put in place ongoing border restrictions.

Fiji is also seeking to rejig its economy whose mainstay is tourism.

Now, the country is lobbying to join a “Trans-Tasman travel bubble”, an Australia-New Zealand government initiative to quell the damage done on tourism.

Fiji’s economy minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, has warned that government revenues could halve in 2020-21 due to the pandemic.

He explained this was because tourism which accounts for 40 per cent of the GDP was greatly affected by the travel restrictions and border closure.

“A travel bubble that includes Fiji alongside Australia and New Zealand would do far more good than any aid or assistance,” Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.