Saudi Arabia’s coronavirus cases exceed 100,000

Saudi Arabia said on Sunday its coronavirus caseload had surpassed 100,000, the highest tally so far recorded in an Arab country.

Saudi Arabia’s Health Ministry confirmed 3,045 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the country’s total recorded cases to 101,914, the state news agency SPA said, citing a spokesman.

The ministry also reported 36 new deaths due to COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, bringing the total death toll to 712, SPA said.

The oil-rich monarchy with a population of around 32 million has seen a spike in new infections in recent days in the week after some restrictions were eased.

Domestic air travel was resumed and mosques were reopened, with the exception of those in the holy city of Mecca. A nationwide night-time curfew was also shortened.

However, authorities reimposed a lengthier curfew and tightened other restrictions in the coastal city of Jeddah for two weeks from Saturday due to a spike in virus cases there.

The global death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has surpassed 400,000, the Johns Hopkins University said on Sunday.

The U.S. has recorded the highest death count, with close to 110,000 deaths.

