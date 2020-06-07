Coronavirus: Ilorin churches open, comply with government directives

Related News

Churches in Ilorin on Sunday held their services in compliance with government directives on lifting the ban on worship centres.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent in Ilorin reports that there was strict adherence to physical distancing, the use of face masks, hand sanitiser and temperature checks using the infrared thermometer by volunteers at all the churches visited.

Some of the churches visited included Christ Apostolic Church Faith Chapel; The Redeemed Christian Church of God Breakthrough Parish; Christ Foundation Bible Church, and World Overcomers Missionary Ministry.

NAN also observed that there were not more than 50 persons in attendance at the services.

Tunji Olagoke, the Resident Pastor of World Overcomers Missionary Church, told NAN that it was a great privilege to be able to worship with other believers again.

“We want to thank God for today. We have prayed about the lifting of the ban on churches and other religious centres, and God has once again proved Himself to be Jehovah.

“It is indeed a happy day for me and as you can see, people are happy to fellowship together again. And we are obeying all government directives because we do not want another ban on religious gathering,” he said.

Olusegun Aiyedogbon of Christ Foundation Bible Church also appreciated God for life, adding that it is a day of thanksgiving.

“Who are we that God is mindful of us. He has kept us, we are able to gather together as a family to worship again after almost three months.

“We thank God, today is a day of thanksgiving, and we know that in our thanksgiving God is going to heal our land.

“We appreciate the government too, for deeming it fit to lift the ban, so that we can once again fellowship together,” he said.

(NAN)