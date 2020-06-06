Coronavirus: Africa records over 175,000 cases

COVID-19: Coronavirus-Information [PHOTO: usembassy.gov]
Coronavirus-Information [PHOTO: usembassy.gov]

The number of confirmed Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Africa has risen to over 175, 000, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

The WHO Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, gave the update on Saturday on its official twitter handle @WHOAFRO.

“There are over 175,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 77,000 recoveries and 4,800 deaths,’’ it said.

WHO said that South Africa, Nigeria and Algeria have the highest reported cases on the continent.

According to the organisation, South Africa has 43,434 cases and 908 deaths, followed by Nigeria with 11, 844 confirmed cases and 333 deaths, while Algeria has 9,935 confirmed cases and 690 deaths.

It said Ghana has 9,168 reported cases and 42 deaths, while Cabo Verde has recorded 7,392 confirmed cases and 205 deaths.

WHO noted that Lesotho, Seychelles and Namibia are the countries currently with the lowest confirmed number of cases in the region.

READ ALSO: Two COVID-19 patients recover in Ogun

It said Lesotho had only four confirmed cases with zero death, Seychelles had 11 reported cases and zero death, while Namibia recorded 25 confirmed cases also with no death.

The organisation said that it had signed an agreement with Cabo Verde on COVID-19 response.

“Cabo Verde Ministry of Health and WHO just signed a USD 650 financial agreement to support the COVID-19 response in the country.

“Funds will strengthen laboratory capacity in St Vicente and Santiago Islands, and will also reinforce human resources capacity in health centers,’’ it said.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application