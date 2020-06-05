Coronavirus: Nigeria records 328 new infections

Related News

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 11,884 on Friday as 328 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Ten deaths were recorded from the virus on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 333.

Lagos State recorded the highest number of cases on Friday with 121 infections.

The NCDC in a tweet late Friday night said the 328 new cases were reported in 14 states. These are Lagos, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Bauchi, Rivers, Oyo, Kaduna, Gombe, Edo, Ogun, Jigawa, Enugu, Kano, Osun and Ondo.

“Till date, 11, 844 cases have been confirmed, 3696 cases have been discharged and 333 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” it said.

So far, only one state in the country, Cross River, is yet to report a case of COVID-19.

The 328 new cases are reported as follows: Lagos – 131, FCT – 70, Bauchi – 25, Rivers – 18, Oyo – 16, , Kaduna – 15, Gombe – 14, Edo – 12, Ogun – 13, Jigawa – 8, Enugu – 6, Kano – 5, Osun – 2, and Ondo – 2

A breakdown of the 11,884 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 5, 663 cases, followed by Kano – 985, FCT – 862, Katsina – 385, Edo – 364, Oyo – 334, Kaduna – 335, Borno – 322, Ogun – 329, Jigawa – 282, Rivers – 308, Bauchi – 281, Gombe – 184, Sokoto – 115, Kwara – 127, Plateau – 113, Delta – 116, Nasarawa – 90, Zamfara – 76, Ebonyi – 80, Yobe – 52, Osun 49, Akwa Ibom – 45, Adamawa – 42, Niger – 41, Imo – 47, Kebbi – 33, Ondo – 38, Ekiti – 25, Enugu – 30, Bayelsa – 30 Taraba – 18, Abia–15, Benue – 13, Anambra – 12, and Kogi – 3.

Many Nigerians believe the country has not done enough testing.

As of June 3, Nigeria has conducted 69,801 tests and now has 30 laboratories where testing for the virus can be carried out.

NCDC said one of the ways Africa CDC is supporting the COVID-19 response in Nigeria is by deploying epidemiologists and volunteers to work with national and state staff in carrying out outbreak investigation, contact tracing and other response activities.

This has become necessary to contain the spread of the virus because the country is now witnessing community transmission of the virus.