Africa’s COVID-19 cases over 168,000 – WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says the figure of COVID-19 cases in Africa is over 168, 464 as of June 5.

The WHO Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo gave the update on its official twitter handle @WHOAFRO, on Friday.

“There are over 168,464 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 73,000 recoveries and 4,700 deaths,’’ it said.

The figures show that South Africa, Nigeria and Algeria have the highest reported cases on the continent.

According to the report, South Africa has 40,792 cases and 848 deaths, followed by Nigeria with 11, 516 confirmed cases and 323 deaths, while Algeria has 9,831 confirmed cases and 681 deaths.

It said Ghana had 8,885 reported cases and 38 deaths, while Cameroon recorded 6,789 confirmed cases and 203 deaths.

The report said Lesotho, Seychelles and Namibia were countries currently with the lowest confirmed cases in the region.

It said Lesotho had only four confirmed cases with zero death, Seychelles had 11 reported cases and zero death, while Namibia recorded 25 confirmed cases also with no death.

(NAN)