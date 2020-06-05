Coronavirus: Lagos records 24 more recoveries, 102 new cases

Related News

An additional 24 patients have recovered from coronavirus infection in Lagos and have been discharged from the state’s isolation centres, the state governor has announced.

Giving update on the patients, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the COVID-19 Incident Commander in Lagos, said on Thursday that the patients tested negative to the virus and have been reunited with the society.

The recovered patients include 15 males and nine females. This brings the total discharged cases in the state to 952.

“Today, 24 more fully recovered COVID-19 Lagos patients; 15 males and 9 females, all Nigerians were discharged from the Onikan, Gbagada, Agidingbi and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients, 4 from Onikan, 1 from Gbagada, 1 from Agidingbi and 18 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19.

“With this, the number number of COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos has risen to 952,” he said.

New cases

Lagos recorded 102 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the Nigerian Centre For Disease Control (NCDC).

While total confirmed cases rose to 5,542 in Lagos on Thursday, Nigeria now has 11,516 confirmed cases, 3535 recoveries and 323 deaths.

Residents are urged to keep practising the health guidelines stipulated by the authorities and keep themselves safe from contracting the infection.