Nigeria records 350 new COVID-19 infections 04/06/2029

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Thursday, announced 350 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 11,516.

Eight deaths were recorded from the virus on Thursday bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 323.

Lagos recorded the highest number of cases Thursday with 102 infections. The state remains the epicentre for the disease.

The agency in a tweet late Thursday night said the 350 new cases were reported in 20 states. These are Lagos, Ogun, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) , Borno, Kaduna, Rivers, Ebonyi, Kwara, Katsina, Edo, Delta, Kano, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Imo, Plateau, Ondo, Nasarawa, Gombe and Oyo.

“Till date, 11, 516 cases have been confirmed, 3535 cases have been discharged and 323 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” it said.

So far, only one state in the country, Cross River, is yet to report a case of COVID-19.

The 350 new cases are reported as follows: Lagos – 102, Ogun – 34, FCT – 29, Borno – 26, Kaduna – 23, Rivers – 21, Kwara – 16, Ebonyi – 17, Katsina – 14, Edo – 10, Delta – 10, Kano – 10, Bauchi – 10, Bayelsa – 9, Imo – 8, Plateau – 4, Ondo – 3, Nasarawa – 2, Gombe – 1, and Oyo – 1

A breakdown of the 11, 516 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 5, 542 cases, followed by Kano – 980, FCT – 792, Katsina – 385, Edo – 351, Oyo – 318, Kaduna – 320, Borno – 322, Ogun – 316, Jigawa – 274, Rivers – 290, Bauchi – 256, Gombe – 170, Sokoto – 115, Kwara – 127, Plateau – 113, Delta – 116, Nasarawa – 90, Zamfara – 76, Ebonyi – 80, Yobe – 52, Osun 47, Akwa Ibom – 45, Adamawa – 42, Niger – 41, Imo – 47, Kebbi – 33, Ondo – 36, Ekiti – 25, Enugu – 24, Bayelsa – 30 Taraba – 18, Abia–15, Benue – 13, Anambra – 12, and Kogi – 3

Many Nigerians believe the country has not done enough testing.

As of June 3, Nigeria has conducted 69,801 tests and now has 30 laboratories where testing for the virus can be carried out.

