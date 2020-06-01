Coronavirus: Nigeria records new 416 cases, 12 deaths

Related News

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday rose to 10, 578 as 416 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Twelve deaths were recorded from the virus on Monday bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 299.

In the last one week there has been a steady rise in the number of confirmed cases and deaths reported from the virus in the country.

Lagos recorded the highest figure of cases reported with 192 infections. The state remains the epicentre for the disease.

There was an increase in the number of infections reported on Monday (416) compared to the number reported on Sunday (307).

The agency in a tweet late Monday night said the 416 new cases were reported in 20 states. These are The 416 new cases are reported from 20 states – Lagos, Edo, Rivers, Kaduna, Kwara, Nasarawa, Borno, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) , Oyo, Katsina, Abia, Delta, Adamawa, Kano, Imo, Ondo, Benue, Bauchi, Ogun and Niger.

“Till date, 10578 cases have been confirmed, 3122 cases have been discharged and 299 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” it said.

BREAKDOWN

Since the beginning of the outbreak in Nigeria in February, 63,882 samples have been tested by NCDC.

Out of the 10,578 positive cases, there are 7, 157 active COVID-19 cases in the country, 3, 122 people have recovered, while 299 deaths have been recorded.

A breakdown of the 10,578 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 5, 135 cases, followed by Kano – 958, FCT – 674, Katsina – 371, Edo – 325, Oyo – 302, Kaduna – 288, Borno – 288, Ogun – 280, Jigawa – 270,, Bauchi – 240, Rivers – 239, Gombe – 161, Sokoto – 116, Kwara – 111, Plateau – 105, Delta – 88,, Nasarawa – 80, Zamfara – 76, Yobe – 52, Akwa Ibom – 45, Osun – 45, Adamawa – 42, Ebonyi – 40, Imo – 39, Niger – 33, Kebbi – 33, Ondo – 28, Bayelsa – 21, Ekiti – 20, Enugu – 18 Taraba – 18, Abia–15, Anambra – 1, Benue – 9 and Kogi – 2.

Despite the increasing figures, many Nigerians believe that Nigeria is not testing enough and the figures might not reflect the true situation in the country.

Meanwhile, the federal government on Monday eased the lockdown that has been in place for weeks.

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, said the government has reduced the nationwide curfew from 10pm to 4am.

This directive will be effective from Tuesday, June 2.

He, however, clarified that the purpose of the curfew is to limit social interactions and, therefore, reduce the risk of transmission of the virus.

Mr Aliyu also announced the reopening of the nation’s financial sectors, saying that they would be fully operational and allowed to operate normal working hours – five days a week.

“The mass gathering of 20 people outside of a workplace or places of worship remains prohibited.”

“There will be controlled access to markets and locations of economic activities, but local authorities will continue to provide guidance on opening times,” Mr Aliyu added.