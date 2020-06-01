Coronavirus: Lagos records highest daily deaths

Related News

The death toll from the coronavirus in Lagos rose to 59 on Monday as the state recorded nine COVID-19 related deaths in a day.

Akin Abayomi, the commissioner for health in Lagos who gave the update on his Twitter account, wrote that nine new deaths were recorded.

This is the highest COVID-19 death figure to be accounted for in a day by the state.

“9 COVID-19 related deaths were recorded bringing total COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos to 59,” the commissioner wrote.

Mr Abayomi said 188 new cases of COVID-19 infection were confirmed in Lagos on Sunday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 4959.

The total number of discharged patients stands at 875 as of Monday.

Nigeria recorded 307 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Sunday, bring the total cases to 10,162.

The country has also recorded 3,007 recoveries and 287 deaths from the infection.

Amidst the increasing number of positive cases, several moves have been made by the federal and state governments to ease the lockdowns earlier imposed on certain parts of the country to curtail the spread of the virus.

The Presidential Task Force also announced on Monday that religious centres will be allowed to open their doors to members starting from June 2-June 29, which is subject to review by the state governments.