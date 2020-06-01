Malaysia records 10 days without new COVID-19 deaths

Testing for COVID-19. Photo: Banque Africaine de Developpement
Testing for COVID-19. Photo: Banque Africaine de Developpement

Malaysia has gone 10 days without any new COVID-19 deaths, the health ministry said on Monday, leaving the total deaths so far at 115.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Abdullah said Malaysia reported 38 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 7,857.

Imported cases made up the majority with 26 reported, while among local transmissions, six are locals and six more foreign nationals.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: How Africa is faring

“The majority of the country’s new COVID-19 cases recently were contributed by imported cases and local transmission among foreign nationals involving foreign workers and several clusters identified in immigration detention facilities,’’ Mr Hisham said.

Mr Hisham added that local transmission involving Malaysian citizens has been in decline.

“The authorities are working to control further transmission among foreign workers while providing those tested positive with best treatment,’’ he added.

Another 51 recoveries recorded recently, bringing the total cured and discharged to 6,404.

Of the remaining 1,338 cases, eight are currently being held in intensive care and two of those are in need of assisted breathing.

(Xinhua/NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application