Poland resumes domestic flights on Monday after COVID-19 hiatus

Poland on Monday resumed domestic flights, with the inaugural flight after the coronavirus hiatus safely landed in the north-western city of Szczecin, Poland’s flagship airline LOT said.

As of Monday, LOT resumed flights from Warsaw to seven cities in the country as well as between Gdansk and Krakow, a total of 30 flights per day.

“Air travel resumes under a new sanitary regime to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“Only passengers are allowed to enter terminals and all of them have their temperature measured.

“Keeping a distance of 1.5 metres from others and wearing face masks is obligatory, including on the plane.

“On LOT flights only every second seat can be taken,’’ it noted.

Poland suspended passenger air travel in mid-March.

After that, only special flights to bring back citizens stranded abroad were allowed.

Some 55,000 citizens travelled back home that way.

Cargo flights went on uninterrupted amid the pandemic.

While domestic passenger flights resumed, the ban on international air travel is in force until June 6.

According to the report, LOT plans to resume international flights as of June 14.

In 2019, Polish airports serviced some 49 million passengers, up by 7 per cent year on year.

(dpa/NAN)