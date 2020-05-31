Uganda records highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases

Uganda
Map showing Uganda

Uganda’s Ministry of Health late Saturday reported 84 new cases of COVID-19, the highest daily increase so far, bringing the nationwide tally to 413.

Out of the 1,835 samples collected from cross-border cargo truck drivers and communities in the last 24 hours, 52 Ugandan truck drivers and 32 contacts of previously confirmed cases under quarantine tested positive for the virus, the ministry said in a statement.

“Additionally, 51 positive foreign truck drivers were handed over to their country of origin,’’ it said.

It has been the highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases since the index case was confirmed on March 21.

A total of 72 recoveries and no death has been so far reported in the country, according to the ministry.

(Xinhua/NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

