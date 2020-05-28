Japan confirms 63 new COVID-19 cases amid new cluster concerns

Related News

Japan’s Health Ministry and local authorities said there were 63 new COVID-19 cases confirmed nationwide, with 21 detected in Kitakyushu in the south western prefecture of Fukuoka, the location of recent surge in new cases, according to the latest figures on Thursday.

The number of domestic cases in Japan now stands at 16,759, with the death toll, including those from a ship quarantined in Yokohama, rising to 895 people.

The spike in new cases in Kitakyushu follow Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe completely lifting the state of emergency for the nation on Monday.

As a result of the surge in cases in the south western city, the health ministry dispatched a cluster response team, Japan’s top government spokesperson Chief Cabinet Secretary, Yoshihide Suga, said on Thursday.

Along with a spike in cases in Kitakyushu, Tokyo recorded 15 new COVID-19 cases, according to the latest figures on Thursday.

Total infections in hard-hit Tokyo now stand at 5,195 confirmed cases, 1,782 in Osaka, 1347 in Kanagawa, 1078 in Hokkaido, 999 in Saitama, 900 in Chiba and Fukuoka has recorded 703 COVID-19 cases, according to Thursday evening’s data.

(Xinhua/NAN)