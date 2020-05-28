COVID-19: Ebonyi quarantines 206 returnees

Related News

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has announced that 206 returnees are currently being held at the 40 withholding quarantine centres for COVID-19 spread across the state.

Mr Umahi said this on Thursday during a state-wide broadcast after a meeting with the heads of security agencies and the state’s COVID-19 Response Team.

He said the state had tested 1, 472 samples.

“Forty samples tested positive, eight victims had been treated and discharged while we still have 32 active cases,” he said.

The governor said that apart from the persons held and discharged in Afikpo North and Ezza South LGA quarantine centres, 21 persons were still being quarantined in Ohaozara LGA.

He added that 18 others were being quarantined in Onicha, 44 in Ivo while seven were still being quarantined in Afikpo South.

“Ezza North LGA has 21 persons, Ikwo–20, Ishiellu-six, Abakaliki– nine, Izzi-23, Ebonyi–23, Ohaukwu 35; all totaling 206 persons.

“The security council and the COVID-19 team approved that the Elinwovu General Hospital in Abakaliki LGA should be the next isolation centre in the state,” he said.

He said a committee had been set up to oversee the renovation of the hospital.

He said Ann Aligwe, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Job Creation had been appointed to head the committee.

He added that a former Chairman of Afikpo South LGA, Eni Uduma, would serve as its secretary.

“The Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Francis Nwifuru, who is the Chairman of the COVID–19 team’s Welfare Committee, will supervise the renovation.

“A total of N80 million has been earmarked for the renovation and it should be completed within 10 days,” he said.

Mr Umahi said that the state was still experiencing acute shortage of test kits and appealed for federal government’s intervention on the issue.

“We are re-enforcing security at our borders and though we are happy with recorded improvements, we are not yet where we are supposed to be.

“People still come in and go out from the state through the boundaries and I am sure that with what we are doing, our policies will work,” he said.

(NAN)