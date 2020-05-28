Related News

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has donated face masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment to the Police Clinic in Abuja in support of the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The items, which included 125 infrared thermometers, 250 packs of face masks, 500 packs of hand gloves, protective suits and gears were personally delivered on Thursday by the Executive Secretary of the NHIS, Mohammed Sambo.

The supplies were purchased under the guideline laid down by the federal government for procuring COVID-19 PPEs, Mr Sambo said.

He said the donation will further boost multi-sectoral cooperation between the police and the agency needed to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The NHIS has a long-standing relationship with the Nigerian police. We are glad when the Presidential Task Force (PTF) selected the police force for the distribution of these items. It’s an investment that is worth it. We provided items they will need both in the clinic and other operations been at the front line”, the Executive Secretary said.

Receiving the equipment, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, who was represented by Agbanlahor A.I, thanked the NHIS for the gesture. He also assured that they will be put to good use.

“We will use these PPEs well and we thank NHIS for them, but we need more of this because we are also front-liners”, he said. “What I observed is that these items are mostly limited for hospitals and officers in Abuja but it will be good if a similar gesture is shown by other agencies so as to help police facilities in the states.”

NHIS donates PPEs to Police Clinic

The National Coordinator of the Presidential taskforce, Aliyu Sani, in his remark at the event said about 10 percent of people infected with COVID-19 are health workers. He said this is the reason why the police facility needs more of such donations.

Mr Aliyu urged other agencies to emulate the NHIS so as to curb the spread of the virus.

On Wednesday evening, the NCDC announced 389 new cases in Nigeria, bringing the total number of coronavirus infections to 8,733.

According to the center’s figures, fatalities increased from 249 to 254, while recoveries increased from 2,385 to 2,501.

Only Cross Rivers state is yet to confirm a case Nigeria.