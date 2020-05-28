COVID-19: Buhari attends virtual UN meeting on development financing

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently participating in a virtual United Nations meeting where financing during and after COVID-19 is being discussed.

Mr Buhari is being hosted by Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, Jamaican Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, and UN Secretary-General António Guterres, all joint-conveners of the event on Thursday.

A brief of the event says it was convened to bring together world leaders and international organisations “to sharpen and accelerate the global response to the economic and human impacts of COVID-19.”

Coronavirus, the deadly virus behind COVID-19 disease has killed over 325,000 people worldwide having infected more than five million.

The UN brief says the global economy is expected to sharply contract this year, potentially throwing “more than 300 million people out of work and pushing more than 30 million people into extreme poverty.”

Asides this, the pandemic is expected to derail the chances of achieving the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development.

This likely won’t be so, the brief says, if “there is a commensurate global response that reaches at least 10 per cent of global GDP, responds rapidly, provides support to all countries in need, and builds back better for more resilient economies and societies.”

Also participating in the virtual meeting are over 50 world leaders, including the African Union chair and South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa.

President Buhari is flanked at the meeting by foreign affairs minister, Geoffrey Onyeama; finance minister, Zainab Ahmed; Chief of Staff Ibrahim Gambari and two presidential media aides, Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu.